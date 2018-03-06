Car fuel tank explosion kills four in Haryana

Four people were killed after a fuel tank of a car exploded and collided with a truck, on Haryana's GT Road near Shamgadh village on Tuesday



File pic

Four people were killed after a fuel tank of a car exploded and collided with a truck, on Haryana's GT Road near Shamgadh village on Tuesday.

On immediate information, police rushed to the spot. The deceased are yet to be identified and they all have been taken to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College for post mortem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates