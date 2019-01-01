Car ploughs into crowd in Tokyo, nine injured

international

Amongst the injured, one university student is in critical condition. Investigations are underway into the unfortunate event, which occurred in the narrow Takeshita street in the district

Tokyo: Around nine people were injured, when a car deliberately drove into a crowd of New Year's revellers at Harajuku district in Tokyo in the wee hours of Tuesday. A 21-year-old, identified as Kazuhiro Kusakabe, has been arrested by the police and has since confessed to the gruesome attack, according to NHK World. He had first stated that it was an act of terrorism undertaken by him, later changing his reason behind carrying out the assault as a protest against capital punishment.

Amongst the injured, one university student is in critical condition. Investigations are underway into the unfortunate event, which occurred in the narrow Takeshita street in the district.

Harajuku is a popular district that is thronged by tourists and cosplay enthusiasts alike around the year. The district is usually crowded during New Year's time owing to the Meiji Shrine, which is another popular spot for revellers.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever