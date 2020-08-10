Car rams into police vehicle in Delhi, Head Constable dies

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a tragic incident near Khalsa College in North Delhi, a Police Head Constable posted with a Prakhar vehicle died after it was hit by a speeding car on Sunday night.

On the August 9-10 night at about 1.30 a.m. the Honda City car rammed into the Prakhar vehicle near Khalsa College. The impact was such that the Prakhar vehicle overturned and skidded for 10-15 feet.cThe driver of the Honda City, Tushar a resident of Model Town, was found to be driving in an inebriated state.

"Head Constable Wazir Singh, 50 years, was stuck inside the vehicle, Driver Amit with the help of passersby rescued him. He was shifted to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines where he succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment," said DCP North Monika Bhardwaj.

Driver of the Prakhar Constable Amit also sustained several injuries. "In the MLC of accused smell of alcohol has been opined by doctors. A case u/s 279/337/304 (2) IPC has been registered," the officer said.

