Car Rental Scam: Mastermind in custody till March 20

The mastermind in the multi-crore car rental scam, Maniesh Sethi, was remanded to police custody till March 20 on Saturday. Sethi is the only person arrested in the scam, which over 600 investors have been duped.

Sources in Vikhroli Police, who are probing the case, said they are still in the process of recording statements of employees and investors. Sethi will also be taken to each of the outlets in Vikhroli, from where he ran his business. "We have already seized the files and computers from his office and the same will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve data," said an officer.

An investor told mid-day that there is an audio conversation between Sethi and one of his male employees that is currently being circulated among investor groups. The investor said that the video was allegedly taken a few days before his surrender. "In the video, he directs the employee to enter the locked office premises on the ground floor of Aditya Towers, from the back door. He instructs him to take a back-up from all the computers and also collect the cheque books and cash from the office. He also directs him to hand over the same to a female employee, who handles accounts.

The male employee then informs Sethi that all cheque books [with signed cheques] are in his custody." A police officer, when asked about the audio clip, said, "Investigation is underway. Nothing can be shared at this stage."

Deepak Kamble, another investor, said, "The two brains working with Sethi, Dilip Satra and Ronington Pithawala, are still absconding." Kamble added, "Sethi has also informed the police that he used the investors' deposits to clear EMIs of a few investors. The rest of the money was used to pay his staff and on partying."

