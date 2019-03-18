Cara Delevingne: Hope to inspire girls who feel like they don't belong

Mar 18, 2019

Cara Delevingne said she wants to connect with her fans and share her ups and downs with them through her social media accounts

Actor-supermodel Cara Delevingne says she aims to inspire and motivate girls who find it difficult to fit in. The Paper Towns star said she wants to connect with her fans and share her ups and downs with them through her social media accounts.

"I think it's important to express yourself. I hope I can be an inspiration to girls who aren't normal or feel like they (don't) belong, because I definitely don't a lot of the time," Delevingne told Elle magazine.

The actor also revealed that despite being successful, she at times suffers from self-doubt. "Sometimes I'm the most awkward person in the world in my body and my skin. Sometimes I'm far too confident. I think it's a constant journey," she said.

