Cara Delevingne used to hate her eyebrows

hollywood

Cara Delevingne is known for her signature full eyebrows but says that when she was younger, she tried to make them smaller

Cara Delevingne

Model-actress Cara Delevingne is known for her signature full eyebrows, but says that when she was younger, she tried to make them smaller. "I did (hate my brows), and my mum would always tell me they were my best feature. I was like, 'They look like giant slugs on my face and you think they are my best feature?' I wanted small eyebrows, and I'd try to tweeze them down.

"I was also naturally skinny, but I wanted curves," Delevingne told InStyle magazine. The Suicide Squad star believes that a lot of women harbour insecurities about their appearance, reports femalefirst.co.uk. However, she believes that "real beauty is from within" and has argued that less importance should be attached to looks.

She said: "I don't know why we do that as women. I didn't start appreciating my brows until everyone else did. We want to be skinnier, we want to be taller, we want to have a big b**, those are fads, and real beauty is from within.

"I mean... we can all be vain at times, but for me, looks are one of the least meaningful things in my life."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever