Carcasses of Olive Ridleys found at two beaches

File picture

In two separate incidents, carcasses of Olive Ridley turtles were recovered from the Aksa and Bhuigaon beaches respectively on Monday.

Ankit Vyas, marine respondent and volunteer from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, said, "The turtle, whose carcass was recovered from the Aksa beach, was 2-feet long. One of the lifeguards at the beach found it while he was taking a walk. The body was in an extreme decomposed condition."

However, soon after he spotted it, Vyas immediately informed N Vasudevan, head of the Mangroves Cell; Prashant Deshmukh, range forest officer and the additional principal chief conservator of forest about it. Following this, a team was immediately sent to the spot.

