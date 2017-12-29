Cardamom futures rise 1.81% on spot demand on December 29

Cardamom prices traded 1.81 per cent higher at Rs 1,098 per kg in futures trade on Friday as participants built up fresh positions amid upsurge in domestic as well as export demand in spot market

Representational picture

New Delhi: Cardamom prices traded 1.81 per cent higher at Rs 1,098 per kg in futures trade on Friday as participants built up fresh positions amid upsurge in domestic as well as export demand in spot market. Besides, tight stock position on fall in arrivals from major producing regions supported the upmove.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, cardamom for delivery in January traded Rs 19.60, or 1.81 per cent, higher at Rs 1,098 per kg in business turnover of 8 lots. Similarly, the contract for February delivery was trading at Rs 1,135.10, up 1.56 per cent, or Rs 17.40 with trading volume of 30 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after uptick in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing belts led to the rise in prices.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go