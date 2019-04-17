Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez starrer Hustlers gets release date

hollywood

Washington D.C.: The upcoming film 'Hustlers', starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Constance Wu, has finally got a release date. The movie which marks Cardi's film debut is slated to release on September 13, this year, reported Variety.

Jennifer Lopez also announced the release date on her Instagram account on Monday night. Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Mercedes Ruehl are also starring in the upcoming drama. The film is being directed by Lorene Scafaria, who has earlier helmed This Is Heaven, The Meddler, Love Is Dead, among several others.

The movie is inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler. The film is set in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

STXfilms is producing the film alongside Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, who previously collaborated with the studio on the 2018 romantic-comedy 'Second Act' as well as Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn, are overseeing the production for the studio. The release date is a week after Warner Bros. releases It: Chapter Two. Hustlers is the third film dated for September 13, joining other movies including Warner's drama The Goldfinch and Fox's animated Spies in Disguise.

