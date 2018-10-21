Cardi B asks for post-pregnancy body advice

hollywood

Cardi B who gave birth to a baby girl three months ago, showed off her post-pregnancy stomach and asked her fans how to get rid of the black line in the middle of stomach

Cardi B

Cardi B, who gave birth to a baby girl three months ago, showed off her post-pregnancy stomach and asked her fans how to "get rid of the black line in the middle of stomach." The She Bad rapper, on Saturday, took to her Instagram page to show off her toned, post-pregnancy body and asked for this advice.

"Ladies how do you guys get rid of the black line in the middle of your stomach after giving birth?? cause bitch," she wrote in the caption. In the picture, Cardi can be seen wearing all black and white gym-wear. A dark line can be seen both above and below her belly button, which is called the pregnancy line and is usually caused by the imbalance of hormones.

The rapper has been candid about her experience with pregnancy, giving birth and how her body has reacted to the changes.

Cardi recently featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live" and opened up about her experience with childbirth saying that her newborn daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, "broke my vagina."

"Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina. People just be like, 'Oh, you know, when you give birth, it"s gonna hurt." But nobody tells you [that]." She added.

Cardi B a.k.a Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and rapper husband Offset a.k.a OKiari Kendrell Cephus welcomed their first child on July 11.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever