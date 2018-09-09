Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight

hollywood

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in a heated altercation during a party in New York. In videos captured by eonline.com and fellow guests, the two rappers were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party.

A source said Minaj was mingling with guests and keeping to herself when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Minaj continued on with her night. Footage appeared on social media showing Cardi B throwing a red high heel at Minaj. While no police reports have been filed as of yet, Cardi was seen escorted out of the private event with her team in tow. Also visible was a large bump above her left eye.

