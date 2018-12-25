Cardi B not back with Offset

hollywood

Rapper Cardi B says she is not back with Offset despite a Puerto Rico reunion

Over two weeks after announcing their split, the two were spotted enjoying a romantic reunion together in Puerto Rico on Friday, prompting some fans to question whether the pair had decided to give their relationship another try, reports people.com.

Addressing their brief vacation during an Instagram Live video over the weekend, the Money rapper told fans the pair weren't back together, but that she had wanted to connect with the Migos rapper, 27. "I just had to get f-, that's all," Cardi, 26, remarked as a coy smile spread across her face, according to a fan video, adding that she feels "rejuvenated" now.

"Bitch feels baptized," she shared of her time with the Migos rapper. "I came back to life, bitch". This admission will come as no big surprise to Cardi's fans, as just days earlier, the rapper shared that there was one thing about her ex that she really missed.

"I miss the D," she said in the now-expired video, which was captured by a fan. "I miss it, a lot". Taking things one step further, she shared that not only did she "want it," but that she was "about to relapse and call."

Offset, who has made numerous public pleas for Cardi's forgiveness, appeared to make a public declaration that he's ready to start a new chapter of his life on Friday, when he was spotted riding a Jet Ski with Cardi and supporting her at a concert.

"I'm searching for the man in the mirror/ I'm asking him to change his ways," he wrote on Instagram, quoting Michael Jackson's 1987 classic "Man In the Mirror."

During their reunion, Cardi - who shares daughter Kulture Kiari, 5 months, with Offset - was not wearing her 8-carat diamond engagement ring, or any ring, on her left hand.

