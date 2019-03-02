Cardiff abandoned plane crash victim Emiliano Sala, says ex-agent

football

Willie McKay, whose son Mark McKay had a temporary mandate from Sala's previous club Nantes to negotiate the player's transfer to the EPL side, said Cardiff had "let themselves down".

Emiliano Sala

Emiliano Sala, the footballer killed in a plane crash last month, had been abandoned by his new club Cardiff City, a former agent who helped his son act in the player's transfer, said on Thursday.

"He was abandoned in a hotel more or less to do his travel arrangements himself," Willie McKay told the BBC in an interview alongside his son. "Nobody in Cardiff seemed to be doing anything. I think Cardiff let themselves down badly," he added. "The way they've acted so far, they've been a disgrace."

Willie McKay told the BBC he arranged the ill-fated flight through an experienced pilot who had flown him and many of his players "all over Europe on countless occasions".

