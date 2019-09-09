Cargo ship capsizes off Georgia coast, 20 rescued

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Nearly 20 crew members were rescued while four others were unaccounted for after a cargo vessel overturned in St. Simons Sound Off coast of Brunswick in Georgia on Sunday.

As per a statement by the US Coast Guard, a fire broke out in the Golden Ray ship which is a 656-foot vehicle carrier. The vessel had 24 people on board which included 23 crew members and one pilot.

The statement said, "At approximately 2 am (local time), Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders were notified by the Glynn County 911 dispatch that the Golden Ray had capsized in St. Simons Sound." It added, "The watchstanders immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of multiple Coast Guard assets."

The authorities are being assisted by the ship's master and chief engineer to develop plans which will stabilise the ship and continue rescue efforts. The US Coast Guard in a statement said, "The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port (COTP) has established an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound."

Other ships are not permitted within half a mile of the capsized vessel. According to the US Coast Guard, the cause of the incident is yet to be known.

