Cargo teaser: Check out India's first spaceship sci-fi film

Cargo, India's first-ever sci-fi spaceship film, is directed by Arati Kadav and is produced by Haramkhor director Shlok Sharma, Anurag Kashyap and others. Cargo has been making headlines ever since it was announced and since the first look came out.

Cargo stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to take the audience on a journey with Prahastha (Massey), who plays a demon who operates the Post Death Transition services on a space station orbiting the earth, and his female astronaut (Tripathi) colleague.

Watch the teaser of Cargo below:

The film is a story that combines human emotions with Indian culture and is set in a whimsical world of the afterlife in space. It's a human drama that is rooted in Indian fables. Speaking to mid-day, Kadav shared, "It is the story of a spaceship that comes close to Earth every morning and waits for dead people. The spaceship doubles up as an immigration office for the dead."

She further added, "Each shot was planned to the last detail. We also came up with solutions to make this world authentic in terms of techniques to show zero gravity. For the design of the spaceship, we took inspiration from the bio-mechanism of jellyfish."

Arati Kadav is known for her work in the sci-fi genre and has previously won praise for her shorts - Time Machine and Raavan.

