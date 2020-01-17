Cargo: Vikrant Massey's drama makes way for the South by Southwest Conference

Actor Vikrant Massey has been emerging as the ace of every space in the entertainment arena. Off-late, the actor is being highly appreciated for his performance in the Meghna Gulzar directed Chhapaak. And looks like 2020 is only turning out to get better for the actor as another film of his has been selected to feature at a prestigious conference called South By Southwest.

The Vikrant Massey starrer Cargo has been directed by Arati Kadav and as per the recently announced list, it will be the North American Premiere. The story revolves around a lonely demon Prahastha who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut (played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma), where dead people are recycled for rebirth. While Vikrant’s film received a lot of acclaim in the festival circuit, this achievement is indeed a huge feat for the actor.

The conference, which will be happening from March 13-22 in Austin, Texas, is known to draw thousands of fans, filmmakers, press and industry leaders to show them the most innovative, smart and entertaining new films of the year. And talking about Cargo making it to this huge a platform, Massey says, "It is always a proud moment for an actor when his or her film gets chosen for a prestigious festival like this, which is genre-specific. Cargo is one of the first Indian sci-fi films to be there. And I feel blessed for receiving so much applause not just from the country but across the world. People have loved Chhapaak, they have embraced it with open arms and now Cargo being selected at this big a platform, I feel really fortunate."

Vikrant has also ruled the television and web-space in the past, and with the way things are panning out for the actor, he is surely going to be a success story in the future.

