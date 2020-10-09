Caribbean kind of feeling

When Casa debuted as a festival last year, it involved a 200-year-old Portuguese-inspired villa in Bandra West being turned into a Caribbean locale for a day. The event recreated different facets of the West Indies, such as dancehall music, jerk chicken and, of course, lots and lots of rum. The event's success meant that the organisers were looking forward to replicating it on a bigger scale in 2020. But then this year turned out to be the way it did, and they had to reshape their plans, taking the festival to the digital medium.

But the Caribbean flavour of the event remains intact. Sameeksha Uniyal, senior manager at Bacardi, which is hosting the festival, tells us that this reflects in the programming, with Afro-fusion workshops and DJs playing a mix of reggae, ska and other similar genres. The artistes include Paloma, Zokhuma and Raghav Meattle. Uniyal adds that there are six partner restaurants, from where customers can pre-order food like corn on the cob, which will be delivered on the day of the festival. The same holds true for pop-up fashion stores from where people can purchase clothes and accessories.

Uniyal adds that the plan before the pandemic struck was to expand on last year's edition. "We asked ourselves questions like whether we can do a drum circle with 30 people beating on their instruments," she says, adding that when it became clear that a physical event would be impossible this year, they decided to try and replicate that same experience for people to enjoy from their homes. That's why there are mixology workshops where the audience can learn to make rum-based cocktails in three easy steps, apart from the dancing, music, fashion and food. It's the best that can be done under the circumstances, and Uniyal says that the organisers are hoping that they can host an offline version soon again. When will that be possible? Well, we'll just have to wait and watch.

On October 10, 4 pm

Log on to bit.ly/CasaBacardiAtHome

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news