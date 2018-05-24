Carlo Ancelotti agrees to take over as Napoli manager: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti has reached agreement to take over as Napoli coach ending Maurizio Sarri's three-year reign at the Serie A club, according to reports in Italy yesterday



Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has reached agreement to take over as Napoli coach ending Maurizio Sarri's three-year reign at the Serie A club, according to reports in Italy yesterday. Italian Ancelotti hammered out a deal after a series of meetings with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in Rome.



Ancelotti, 58, is said to have agreed a two-year contract with an option for a third with the Serie A runners-up. However, the official announcement may not be made until June 1.

