Carlos Ghosn: Being held because of plot and treason

Carlos Ghosn. Pic/AFP

Tokyo: Detained auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn believes his arrest and the charges against him are the result of a "plot and treason" at his former employer Nissan, he told the Nikkei newspaper Wednesday.

The Japanese business daily quoted Ghosn as saying he had "no doubt" that the charges against him were motivated by Nissan executives opposed to greater integration of the firm with its French alliance partner Renault.

This is the first press interview Ghosn has given since his stunning arrest on November 19 and it was conducted in the Tokyo detention centre where he has languished ever since. The 64-year-old has been denied bail several times, with the court considering him a flight risk and concerned that he could attempt to destroy evidence.

But he again stressed that he "won't flee. I will defend (myself)", according to the Nikkei. "All the evidence is with Nissan and Nissan forbids all employees to talk to me," he added. Even his own lawyer has said it is unlikely he will be released before a trial, which could take up to six months to organise. Ghosn faces three separate charges, all of which he denies.

He stands accused of under-reporting his income between 2010 and 2015 to the tune of five billion yen ($46 billion). He also stands accused of a complex scheme to try to pass off personal foreign exchange losses to Nissan and using company funds to reimburse a Saudi contact who stumped up collateral for him.

