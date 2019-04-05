Carlos Ghosn held for fourth time on fresh charges

international

Carlos Ghosn

Japanese prosecutors on Thursday re-arrested Carlos Ghosn on fresh allegations of financial misconduct, as the former auto tycoon slammed an "outrageous and arbitrary" detention and vowed he would "not be broken."

In the early hours, officials raided the central Tokyo apartment the Ghosn has called home since winning bail last month after more than 100 days of detention on different charges. It was the latest twist in a rollercoaster drama that has gripped Japan and the rest of the world since his shock arrest at a Tokyo Airport on November 19.

Prosecutors said Ghosn had been detained over transfers of Nissan funds totalling USD 15 million between late 2015 and the middle of 2018. They suspect Ghosn used USD 5 million of that for personal expenditure. Ghosn released a statement through his representatives attacking what he called the "outrageous and arbitrary" detention. "Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken," said the former high-flying executive. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Ghosn already faces three separate charges. The first two relate to the alleged deferring of around USD 80 million in income and concealing this in official documents to shareholders. The third, more complex, charge is that he attempted to transfer personal losses to Nissan and paid a Saudi contact who provided collateral from the company funds.

