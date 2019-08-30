Carmel girls win Dhyan Chand trophy

other-sports

Carmel of Joseph, Malad players after their win

Carmel of St Joseph, Malad won the Major Dhyan Chand inter-school hockey tournament by beating Convent Girls High School, Prabhadevi 4-0 in the girls final at MHAL stadium in Churchgate yesterday.

Devashree Karnik scored a brace in the 14th and 23rd minute while Divya Pithava and Alreya D'Souza scored a goal each in the 20th and 26th minutes respectively.

Meanwhile, the boys final was won by Don Bosco (Matunga), who beat St Stanislaus, Bandra 2-1. Aditya Kabare (13th minute) and Yashas More (16) scored one goal each for Don Bosco, while St Stanislaus's Shaad Sayyed scored his team's solitary goal.

