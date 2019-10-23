Caroline Crowder is redefining fashion sense

Fashion influencers are in every corner of the world attracting thousands with their amazing fashion sense. Social media is the best outlet for fashion influencers without any doubt. They can explore and express their creativity out there. The platform is based around being visual, so fashion works flawlessly within it. You can scroll there for hours and still scratch only the surface of fashion posts, profiles and pictures.

One such amazing fashion influencer rocking the Instagram feed these days is Caroline Crowder. She works under the name of (Projectsweetcaroline) with overwhelming responses of the followers on every social media platform.

Well, it is uncommon for a 24-year-old young fashion influencer to break into the glamorous world of fashion these days. But the way in which Caroline Crowder has gripped the heart and beyond imagination eye of the fashion has been swift and significant. Caroline Crowder is not just a fashion influencer who inspired us with her beautiful outfits but also intrigued us in more ways than one. Her uniqueness lies in her "HAIR", yes you read that right! She is pretty much experimenting with her hair colour. For which Caroline uses different hair wigs. She has a highlighted title “HAIR” on her Instagram page featuring various wig looks. Caroline proudly says, "I Love wearing wigs because you can change them up based on your outfit. It’s just like another accessory. I love my natural hair but sometimes its bit fun to spice things up with wigs."

Caroline is a Washington DC-based fashion influencer. She has created her fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog for 2 years and since then is focusing completely on fashion and beauty blog.

Caroline has a spectacular fashion sense which is depicted from her beautiful pictures. With the creative and iconic fashion ideas, she has grown her Instagram page to over 370K followers and the count is still continuing. To our wonders, her Instagram page is verified by FOHR for her authentic following.

Caroline also runs a YouTube channel. Her channel, projectsweetcaroline mainly features the latest fashion trends, beauty tips and tricks, current beauty traits and the videos of her favourite products too. The overwhelming responses and comments of the followers indicate the success of her channel.

Apart from making videos, Caroline also runs a blog, previously titled, "Flight2Firenze" during her experience aboard in Florence, Italy. Caroline being always a writer grew up loving English classes during her schooling. She then wrote for her campus online magazine throughout the college days.

Presently Social media being a large part of her career now, Caroline has also worked a 9-5 corporate job. She also spends time pursuing her dance and shows but didn’t forget to spend quality time with family, friends as well as a boyfriend.

Caroline has collaborated with myriad fashion brands such as NFL, LYFT, JC Penney, Revolve, Solo, Revlon, and Andronis Luxury Suites. Caroline even had attended Revolve festival and Rachel Zoe’s "Zoeasis," at Coachella 2019. She also has attended #DoteDoesDisney as a Dote girl with the brand Dote. Caroline is also engaged in making videos and photos with "Dancing of the Stars" star Kalani Hilliker in New York City.

Caroline Crowder adds that perfect amount of charm with fashion. Her style is exclusively out-of-the-box and colourful. Her humour and avant-garde style will surely keep you at the edge of your seat, waiting for her next post. Hats off Girl keep making us Fashionable!

About Caroline Crowder

Instagram: @Projectsweetcaroline 372.5k Followers

Twitter: twitter.com/projectsweetcar

YouTube: youtube.com/projectsweetcaroline 1.18k subscribers

Blog: www.projectsweetcaroline.com

