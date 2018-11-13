Caroline Wozniacki and fiance enjoy Liverpool's EPL game

Nov 13, 2018, 07:55 IST | A Correspondent

Had the best time at Anfield today! Three points and top of the league for now! @LiverpoolFC," she tweeted

Caroline Wozniacki and fiance David Lee

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki seems to be Liverpool's lucky charm. Yesterday, Wozniacki, who is a diehard Liverpool fan, posted these pictures of herself and fiance David Lee on social media after The Reds continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season by registering a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Fulham. Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri scored either side of half-time at Anfield. "Had the best time at Anfield today! Three points and top of the league for now! @LiverpoolFC," she tweeted.

