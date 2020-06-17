Caroline Wozniacki and hubby Lee celebrate first wedding anniversary

Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki and her NBA star hubby David Lee celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Monday. Caroline Instagrammed this throwback picture of her Italian wedding to her 1.4 million followers and captioned it: "Happy anniversary my love!! I can't believe we have been married a year already! I love you more every day and can't wait to see what the rest of our lives have in store!"

Meanwhile, David wrote: "Happy Anniversary @carowozniacki! Can't believe it's been a year since this epic weekend, I am so proud to have you as my wife! No matter what life throws our way I always have your back, I love you so much!"

American tennis champ Serena Williams was one of the bridesmaids on Caroline's special day.

