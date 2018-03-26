Caroline Wozniacki lashes out after her parents get death threats from fans

Caroline Wozniacki tweeted, 'During the match last night people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death upon my mom and dad'



Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki lashed out at fans who threatened her family at the Miami Open on Friday. The Danish star called on the organisers to act after fans threatened her parents.

"During the match last night people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death upon my mom and dad, called me names and told my Fiancee’s niece and nephew (10) to sit down and shut the f*** up. Meanwhile, security did nothing," she tweeted.

