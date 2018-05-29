Caroline Wozniacki: Men don't have to give birth

Caroline Wozniacki lauds best pal Serena Williams' post-pregnancy comeback, saying it's a lot tougher being a female player



Caroline Wozniacki

Danish tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki says there's a huge difference between being a male and a female tennis player. Wozniacki lauded best friend Serena Williams for making a comeback to competitive tennis after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"I think you see it more and more now that you have some of the women come back after pregnancy and wanting to play and obviously playing at a high level," Caroline Wozniacki told Tennis World USA recently. "Kim Clijsters did it and so did Lindsay Davenport, and there were quite a few. I think you see a trend as well where players play for longer now. They keep playing till their mid 30s, late 30s, and it's great.



Serena Williams

"It's very different to be a man playing tennis while they have a baby because they don't have to carry the baby for nine months, and don't have to give birth. So it's much different. I have no doubt that she'll be playing very well, as well," she added.

