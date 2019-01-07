Caroline Wozniacki: My David sees well in everything

tennis

Denmark's tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki talks about fiance and former NBA player fiancee David Lee

David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki

Denmark's tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki recently opened up on her relationship with former NBA player fiancee David Lee and called him a very positive and energetic person.

The World No. 3 got engaged to David in December 2017. "I think David is very positive and he has a lot of energies and he sees well in everything and people in general," Wozniacki was quoted as saying by Elle Magazine.

"He is a very open person and he is a big help when it comes to my tennis, and he never said in any moment that there are things that I should not or I cannot do." Earlier, the former World No. 1 said she wanted to have a big family with David. "I want to be a good fiancee, a good daughter and a great tennis player. At this point, I keep short goals. I would love to have a big family and step away a little from the spotlight," she had said.

