Caroline Wozniacki recalls her wedding day: We had the best time

tennis

Caroline Wozniacki recalls her wedding with former NBA star David Lee and reveals her wedding memories

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki recalled her wedding with former NBA star David Lee and said they had a blast.

Wozniacki, 28, and Lee, 36, got married in Italy last month. In an interview to Hello! Magazine, Wozniacki said: "We had the best time, it was awesome. We had a blast and got to enjoy the whole four days we were there and got to say hi to everybody and got to interact and it was perfect."

The former World No. 1 said that the food and dancing made the wedding an unforgettable experience.

"Obviously saying 'I Do' was special, but I actually think that whole day and the food was incredible. We partied all the way until four in the morning which was perfect. We had a candy room, because I love sweets, and on the dance floor, we had fries and candy and burgers coming out.

"So I think the food was also a big highlight for us. It was a pretty simple process. I had my stylist and we went out and she got all the white dresses together, because I was like, I want kind of a white theme throughout the week' " she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates