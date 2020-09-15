Caroline Wozniacki rues not meeting friend Serena Williams in COVID-19 pandemic

Retired Danish tennis star, Caroline Wozniacki can't wait to meet her friend Serena Williams.

A visit nearly took place before the US Open where Serena lost in the semi-finals to Victoria Azarenka last week, but Wozniacki decided against undertaking a 15-hour car journey to Miami from St Louis when she was in America.

"Serena has been in her house as well and been really, really careful. And I've been on the other side of the world. Even when I was in America, we were both just in our houses and were discussing how we could come and see each other," the former World No. 1 told People magazine.

She added: "There was one point where we were in St Louis, where David [husband Lee] is from, and that was a 15-hour drive. So, that was a little excessive. I said, 'you know, when we're back on the same continent, we'll have to get tested and make sure everything's okay so we could see each other.' "

