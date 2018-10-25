Caroline Wozniacki shows off diamonds gifted by fiance David Lee

tennis

Danish tennis star Wozniacki says 8.88 carat engagement ring gifted to her by fiance David Lee is her prized possession

Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki dons many hats off the court — philanthropist, fashion designer, style icon, daughter, soon-to-be wife, friend and role model.



In a recent interview to Haute Living magazine, Wozniacki, who is among the few glamorous athletes both on and off the court, has revealed she has a fetish for diamonds and watches.

Her favourite piece of jewellery is the 8.88-carat diamond engagement ring gifted to her by fiance David Lee. "David did such an amazing job picking this out, so of course it's my prized diamond possession. My favourite number is eight, so he really looked hard and found the perfect ring for me. It was super-sweet. Besides that I also love my diamond necklace that he gave me that I wear when I play tennis, as well as a diamond bracelet that I also play with," said Wozniacki.





Meanwhile, Rolex's Daytona, which she wears in rose gold, and the Sky-Dweller are her favourite from her watch collection.

"I love bigger, more manly watches. Something that looks larger on my wrist," said Wozniacki, whose favourite designers include, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and Oscar de la Renta.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates