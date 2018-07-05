Caroline Wozniacki suffers shock defeat to Ekaterina Makarova

Roger Federer extended his flawless winning streak at Wimbledon to 26 consecutive sets

Caroline Wozniacki leaves the court after losing to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in London yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki suffered fresh Wimbledon woe as the World No. 2 suffered a shock 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 defeat against Ekaterina Makarova in the second round yesterday. Wozniacki saved five match points but has now failed to get past the last 16 in 12 visits here.

Roger's special 26

Roger Federer extended his flawless winning streak at Wimbledon to 26 consecutive sets. Federer hit 48 winners and 16 aces in his 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lukas Lacko to enter Round Three. Federer is now on his joint second longest streak of sets won at Wimbledon — his best was 34 between the third round in 2005 to the 2006 final.



Ekaterina Makarova

Sweet 16 for Serena

Serena Williams powered to her 16th successive win at Wimbledon as the seven-time champion routed Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-4 to enter Round Three. She was in dominant mood, brushing aside Tomova in just 66 minutes with 24 winners.

Pliskova beats Azarenka

Meanwhile, former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has finally made it to the third round on her seventh visit to Wimbledon after seeing off Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-3.

