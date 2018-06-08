Caroline Wozniacki wants her children to play sports

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki says being an athlete has taught her many life lessons and she wishes her children learn too

Caroline Wozniacki has said that once she stops playing competitive tennis she wishes to have kids and lead a normal life. In a recent interview with Prestige Online, the Danish tennis ace was asked what would she want her legacy to be. She replied: "I hope that I'm not forgotten too quickly and I'm respected among my peers. I think I will be kind of happy when I'm off the scene and have a normal life."

"I think in 10 years' time I'd like to have a couple of kids and just be enjoying the family life. Tennis has taught me to cope with hard times, such as losses, disappointments and injuries and how to move on. I think I would want my children to play sport because you learn so much about life from it."

Wozniacki said her family is her inspiration and she has been fortunate to have her own father Piotr as her coach and even her mother Anna and brother Patrik have been beside her. "Playing tennis can sometimes be lonely, but to know that they are there for me always has meant the world to me. They have been my inspiration," she remarked.

