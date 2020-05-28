Search

Caroline Wozniacki wants to start a family with husband David Lee

Updated: May 28, 2020, 07:52 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki wants to take things easy and eventually start a family with basketball star hubby David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki with husband David Lee
Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki's decision to retire from sport after the Australian Open earlier this year may have come as a shock to many fans across the globe.

But for Caroline, who is married to former basketball star David Lee, she felt the time was right to start a new phase in her life.

"Since announcing my retirement, it's been crazy finishing up everything with my career, so now is the first time I can really breathe and take it easy for a little bit. And of course, David and I eventually want to start a family, so that would likely be the next step in the future. I want to enjoy spending time and basking in life...just the two of us," she told Haute Living magazine.

She explained how she was worn out both physically and mentally: "I've committed my whole life to the sport — I started playing tennis when I was six or seven. I'm very competitive, so when I do something, I want to do it 100 per cent It reached a point where I was doing it for so long and I was exhausted both physically and mentally."

