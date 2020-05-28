Caroline Wozniacki wants to start a family with husband David Lee

Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki's decision to retire from sport after the Australian Open earlier this year may have come as a shock to many fans across the globe.

But for Caroline, who is married to former basketball star David Lee, she felt the time was right to start a new phase in her life.

"Since announcing my retirement, it's been crazy finishing up everything with my career, so now is the first time I can really breathe and take it easy for a little bit. And of course, David and I eventually want to start a family, so that would likely be the next step in the future. I want to enjoy spending time and basking in life...just the two of us," she told Haute Living magazine.

She explained how she was worn out both physically and mentally: "I've committed my whole life to the sport — I started playing tennis when I was six or seven. I'm very competitive, so when I do something, I want to do it 100 per cent It reached a point where I was doing it for so long and I was exhausted both physically and mentally."

