Carrie Underwood and Post Malone to perform at AMAs

hollywood

The performers might even bag awards as Carrie Underwood is up for favourite female artist, country, and Imagine Dragons is in the race for artist of the year; favourite duo or group, pop/rock and favourite artist, alternative rock

Carrie Underwood

The 2018 American Music Awards will include Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign as performers. Tracee Ellis Ross, an executive producer of the ceremony, is returning as the show's host, reports people.com.

"So nice, I'm doing it twice," Ross posted on Instagram.

The performers might even bag awards as Underwood is up for favourite female artist, country, and Imagine Dragons is in the race for artist of the year; favourite duo or group, pop/rock and favourite artist, alternative rock.

Malone is nominated for artist of the year; a favourite collaboration of the year; favourite male artist, pop/rock; favourite artist, rap/hip-hop; favourite album, rap/hip-hop and favourite song, rap/hip-hop.

Drake and Cardi B lead the nominations with eight each. The 2018 American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater here on October 9.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever