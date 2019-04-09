Carrie Underwood opens up about her life post her second child

hollywood

Carrie Underwood

Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood, who is also a proud mother of two children, recently opened up about the challenges in parenting. Welcoming the second newborn, the singer admits that she's "still figuring things out".

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child, a boy named Jacob Bryan Fisher, on Jan 21 and now the family of four is trying to adjust with the newborn. They also have a 4-year-old named Isaiah Michael Fisher.

While chatting with E!News, the 36-year old discussed her life post second pregnancy, and how her first child Isaiah is trying his best to play the role of a big brother.

Talking on the same, she said, "He loves it. He calls Jacob 'My baby.' Isaiah apparently goes around asking, "Where's my baby? How's my baby? I wanna kiss my baby."

Underwood called the sweet brotherly love "really cute." She also talked about how Isaiah changed in her eyes when she came home with their newborn. She said he "just seemed like a big boy."

Although Jacob isn't Underwood and Fisher's first child, she admits that life with two kids has been a big adjustment. "We're still figuring out our groove, to be honest," she explained. Underwood added, "I don't know if we'll ever figure it out."

