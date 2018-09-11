Carrie Underwood to get her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

hollywood

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is all set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to a report by variety, the country star will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records.

The list of Guest speaker at the unveiling ceremony includes television producer Simon Cowell, who was a judge in the 2005 'American Idol' season which Underwood won, and Brad Paisley, who has been co-hosting CMA Awards telecast with Carrie for the last 11 years.

The two will be joined in emceeing duties by Leron Gubler, president, and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Unlike a lot of other 'American Idol' alumni, Carrie has had the most consistent chart record. Each one of her singles has featured on the top 10 list of the country charts, with most of them bagging the No.1 spot. In her 13-year career, the singer has been awarded seven Grammys, six CMAs, 14 ACMs, and 12 American Music Awards.

