Carrom: Omkar, Nilam crowned champions

Sep 28, 2018, 06:57 IST | Agencies

Top seeded Omkar recorded a 25-10, 25-17 win against second seeded Niraj Kamble (Kirti M Doongursee College)

Omkar Tilak (Mithibai College) and Nilam Ghodke (Ambedkar College) claimed the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the 12th Inter-Collegiate carrom tournament recently.

Top-seeded Omkar recorded a 25-10, 25-17 win against second-seeded Niraj Kamble (Kirti M Doongursee College). In the women singles final, Nilam Ghodke (Ambedkar College) beat second-seeded Sonal Sawant (RA Podar College) 25-17, 5-25, 25-8 to claim the title.

