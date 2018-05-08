Car-stealing gang busted by Delhi Police

So far the police could only recover 17 vehicles from the gang

The crime branch of Delhi Police has busted a car-stealing gang which has allegedly stolen more than 100 vehicles in the last one year. So far the police could only recover 17 vehicles from the gang.

The gang changes the Electronic Control Units (ECM) of stolen vehicles and sells those in Haryana and Punjab.

The mastermind of the arrested gang has been identified as a student of engineering.

