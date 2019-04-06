Cartoon couture

things-to-do

Show your love for the world of comic strips with evening wear that now lets you flaunt designs with your favourite characters

A Mickey Mouse saree, Miley Cyrus, Katrina Kaif and Ananya Pandey in Mahtani's designs

Most of us have bought tees with our favourite superhero's face pasted on it. But this iw what you would wear to a casual oc­casion. With her latest collection in collaboration with an American cartoon television channel, Mumb­ai-bas­ed designer Nandita Mahtani is making cool dr­esses and jackets, wh­ich speak of our love for cartoons from the '90s.

A fan of cartoons and animated movies, Mahtani remains updated thanks to her young nephews. So, it was but natural for her to design clothes with cartoon elements that could be worn for a night out. And so, her collection carries the Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo, Samurai Jack, Dexter's Laboratory and Courage the Cowardly Dog. But unlike other collections, where the print may peel off, this one follows a di­fferent design approach.



Nandita Mahtani

"I have taken elements of the characters — like a burst of stars from the Powerpuff Girls or elements from an iconic bad guy like Mojojojo — instead of just their faces. The elements have been hand-embroidered onto each piece, with details like a contrast stitch, to help it not appear child-like," says Mahtani.

Incorporating it in co­cktail dresses means that one has to be careful about the silhouette. Denim jackets, long cardigans and bomber jackets, which work for while travel, can also be th­rown over a cocktail dress. "This wo­rks in the city," the designer says, "as restaurants and theatres tend to get chilly, and a summer jacket comes handy."

Stylist Ishani Bhansali says the look could also be incorporated in a saree, making it a fun brunch outfit. "Including cartoon motifs in Indian wear works as long as the placement of elements is smart. You wouldn't want a head on your chest area. It works on the pallu," she opines, adding, "Cartoons aren't just for kids because they have much more moral value than any of our movies. It may not be apt for boardroom meetings, but you can now wear it to partyies and even weddings."



Isha Bhansali, stylist

Dos and don'ts

. Opt for classic black pumps, which add a mature element to the look. During the day, you can wear kitten heels or formal sandals.

. Avoid sneakers unless you want a casual look.

. Do not wear ribbons or tie your hair up in a ponytail.

. Carry a clutch or a tote in a sober colour. Avoid pop colours or cross-body satchels and instead carry a bag with a shorter handle. No backpacks please.

. Opt for classic accessories to avoid a confused, all-over-the-place look. Choose neutral colours or keep it basic with studs.

. Don't wear a matching belt, or a watch with colourful straps.

. Your make-up can have a touch of glitter or use a highlighter.

