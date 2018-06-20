CAS to probe Semenya's fight against IAAF's testosterone rule

Semenya, CAS said, sought a "ruling from CAS to declare such regulations unlawful and to prevent them from being brought into force. An arbitration procedure has been opened"

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said yesterday it had opened a probe into Caster Semenya's challenge of controversial new IAAF rules on testosterone occurring in female athletes.

CAS said it had "registered a request for arbitration" filed by the South African two-time Olympic gold medallist against the "International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) 'Eligibility Regulations for Female Classification (Athletes with Differences of Sex Development)' that are due to come into effect on 1 November 2018".

Semenya, CAS said, sought a "ruling from CAS to declare such regulations unlawful and to prevent them from being brought into force. An arbitration procedure has been opened". The new rules target women who naturally produce unusually high levels of testosterone.

