Case against quack for 'raping' minor girl at clinic

Representational picture

A case has been registered against a quack for allegedly raping the minor daughter of a woman who works at his clinic in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district, police said Sunday.

The accused, Vinod Kushwaha, came to the woman's house at Khajuria Nagla village in Shahjahanpur district last Wednesday and took her daughter to the clinic, where he raped the minor after holding her up as a hostage, said Avnish Yadav, station house officer, Allahganj.

The accused fled after the incident, Yadav said, adding that the minor went along with the quack as they used to regularly go to the clinic.

A case was registered on Saturday on the instructions of Superintendent of Police S Chinappa. The girl has been sent for medical examination and a search is on to nab the accused, the officer added.