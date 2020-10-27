Case filed against Pankaja Munde for violating Prohibitory Orders at rally

Aurangabad: A case has been registered against BJP leader Pankaja Munde and 40 to 50 others for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during her rally at Sawargaon in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

Munde visited Bhagwan Bhakti Gad in Sawargaon on October 25 and addressed an online Dussehra rally from there.

An offence has been registered at Amalner police station against Pankaja Munde, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLAs Monica Rajale and Megnana Bordikar and others who attended the rally, an official said.

"Only five persons had been permitted to be present and prohibitory orders had been enforced in district. The rules were violated, which is why the offence was registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) and other provisions of the IPC and Disaster Management Act," the official told.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development on Monday night, Ms Munde tweeted, "I went to Bhagwan Bhati Gad after obtaining necessary permission and now this offence has been registered. After BJP workers, now the session of registering offences has reached me."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever