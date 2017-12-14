Case filed against teacher for making girl do sit-ups as punishment

Police have taken a complaint in a case where a 13-year-old girl was made to do sit-ups as punishment by her teacher at a school in Kolhapur

Police have taken a complaint in a case where a 13-year-old girl was made to do sit-ups as punishment by her teacher at a school in Kolhapur. The girl, already unwell, had to be hospitalised after she complained of pain and discomfort, police said.



Representation pic

Police said that while the incident happened on November 24, the victim's father approached police on December 10 and filed a complaint. The official said the incident took place at the Shri Bhavashwari Sandesh Vidyalay in Kanoor Budrook village of Chandgad tehsil. He added that the teacher, Ashwini Ashok Devan (45), has been sent on compulsory leave.

"The student has complained that she did 300 sit-ups which led to her being hospitalised," inspector Ashok Pawar of Chandgad Police Station told PTI. He added that a non-cognisable offence had been registered against the teacher.

The official said that the teacher allegedly violated rules of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsort Education Act, 2009 which prohibits such punishments. Police said that the victim was among eight students who got punished in this manner for not completing their eighth class assignment.

