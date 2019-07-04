Case registered against hospital staff for stealing dead man's ring in Thane

crime

Bhika Patil was travelling to Dhule from Rabodi when he suffered a massive heart attack at Thane station

Representational image

An offence of theft was registered against four employees of a private hospital for stealing a dead man's gold ring which went missing when he was taken to the hospital after suffering from a major heart attack. The complaint was filed by the patient's daughter, Vijayshree Patil.

Patil fought in Thane's magistrate court and took several rounds of the local police station for months before managing to register an FIR against two doctors and two nurses of Varad hospital.

Patil's father, Bhika Patil was travelling to Dhule from Rabodi when he suffered a massive heart attack at Thane station. He was examined by the station doctor and then rushed to Varad hospital in Uttalsar Naka in Thane.

Also read: Doctor loses Rs 97,998 to online scam in Sion

After an ECG, Patil was declared dead and his body was taken to Thane Civil hospital for post-mortem.

Patil's lawyer, Rajesh Kakad told Mumbai Mirror, "After a month, Vijayashree realised that though her father was still wearing his 20-gram gold chain, a gold ring of 5 grams was missing from his finger after his death."

Even after approaching the hospital, she did not get a concrete answer. She then approached the police who refused to lodge a complaint.

Also Read: Woman posed as TV producer to dupe people on pretext of jobs

"She managed to get CCTV footage which showed that the gold ring was on her father’s finger when he was taken to hospital. We approached a Thane court under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ) and after a few hearings, the court ordered the local police to register an offence in the matter," said Kakad.

Senior police inspector of Rabodi police station, R M Somvanshi said, "We have registered a complaint of theft, mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards, and common intention against Dr Netaji Mulik and a resident doctor, along with two nurses."

Dr Mulik said, "The patient was brought dead to our hospital. We also have a signboard in our hospital which clearly instructs patients not to wear valuable things, as several people visit the hospital A respected doctor won’t carry out such an act as he has many other things to do. Also, the hospital is not run by me but by my wife."

Also Read: Man allegedly duped on pretext of marriage; wife flees after 2 days

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates