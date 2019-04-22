Case registered against Jaya Prada for her comments on Azam Khan, Mayawati

national

The case has been registered against Jaya Prada for allegedly saying, Azam Khan's X-rays like eyes will also stare at you (Mayawati)

Jaya Prada. Pic/Jaya Prada Twitter

Rampur: A case has been registered against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada under section 171-G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making personal statements against SP leader Azam Khan and BSP chief Mayawati, violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The case has been registered against the BJP leader for allegedly saying, "Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati you must think "unki x-ray jaisi aankhein aapke upar bhi kaha-kaha daal kar dekhengi" (his X-rays like eyes will also stare at you)"

The case was registered on April 20 based on the comments made by Prada during an election rally on April 18. Earlier this month, without naming Jaya Prada, Khan while addressing an election rally in Rampur Khan had stated, "...You got represented by her (Jaya Prada) for 10 years. People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underw***r."

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also issued a notice to Samajwadi Party candidate Azam Khan for his "extremely offensive, unethical" remarks against his BJP rival and actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada. The SP leader claimed he never named Jaya Prada. The notice was signed by NCW Under Secretary Priti Kumar. The women rights body took strong note of the "sexist comments" and condemned such "irresponsible and disparaging comment from persons holding responsible positions". The NCW notice said: "...the remarks made are extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general". The Commission has asked the politician to provide a satisfactory explanation to it. It had earlier also taken cognisance of Khan's derogatory remarks against women. An FIR was lodged against Khan.

Jaya Prada, who is in the fray from Rampur against Khan, was formerly in the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP last month.

