Koffee With Karan controversy: Case registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Karan Johar

The case has been registered by D R Meghwal at a police station in Luni in Jodhpur under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Karan Johar with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

An FIR has been registered against cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul and filmmaker Karan Johar for their controversial remarks against women on the celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Pandya and Rahul were previously suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their misogynist comments on the show.

Pandya, who shared the couch with Rahul on the latest episode of Karan Johar's show, faced backlash for what netizens termed 'sexist' and 'disrespectful' remarks on women.

On the show, he bragged about not asking the names of women at parties and how he watched them move on the dance floor.

Later, Pandya took to social media and apologised for the remarks saying he "may have got a bit carried away with the nature of the show".

BCCI, however, let off both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul with a suspension of a few matches in Australia. Hardik Pandya joined the Indian squad in New Zealand for the ODI series where he played a vital role in India's 4-1 series win. While KL Rahul was included in the India 'A' squad for an unofficial Test vs England 'Lions'.

This came after Hardik Pandya posted an unconditional apology on his Instagram, saying he got carried away with the flow of Karan Johar's show.

