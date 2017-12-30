Case registered against wrestler Sushil Kumar and his supporters

A case has been registered against double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and his supporters in connection with their clash with the supporters group of fellow wrestler Praveen Rana after the trials for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday

A case has been registered against double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and his supporters in connection with their clash with the supporters group of fellow wrestler Praveen Rana after the trials for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday.

'We have registered an FIR against wrestler Sushil Kumar and his supporters,' Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central MS Randhawa said, while confirming the news, on Saturday.



Sushil Kumar

An FIR has been lodged under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A brawl broke out between alleged supporters of Sushil Kumar and fellow wrestler Parveen Rana during the selection trial for next year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the KD Jadhav wrestling hall of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here in the national capital yesterday.

The incident took place minutes after Sushil qualified for the 2018 Games, which is to be held in April next year, following his 7-3 victory over Parveen in the semi-final bout before barely managing to edge past another grappler Jitender Kumar 4-3 in a keenly-contested final round of the 74-kg weight category.

A group of over 40 people entered the warm-up hall and ransacked the property.

The supporters of both the wrestlers attacked each other mercilessly. The reason behind the scuffle is yet to be ascertained.

The country's most decorated wrestler, Sushil, recently won the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, after making his international comeback. He took a three-year break following an injury.

