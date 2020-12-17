Cases surging, but UK decides to allow Christmas gatherings

The consensus across the four nations of the U.K. over the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas appears to be fraying — even though they all agreed Wednesday to keep in place the laws around the relaxation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the four nations had "unanimously" agreed to maintain the special Christmas rules, but it seems that the guidance in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland could well be different come the start of the scheduled five-day relaxation from Dec. 23.

Following a meeting Wednesday of leaders from the four nations the law surrounding the Christmas easing will remain in place, allowing three different households to form a holiday bubble until Dec. 27.

Johnson told lawmakers there was deal at the meeting that "we should proceed in principle with the existing regulations because we don't want to criminalise people's long-made plans." Though the law won't necessarily change, the guidance could be different across the four nations. The Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, has already said his government's recommendation is that only two households should gather.

Concerns over the planned easing have ratcheted higher in recent days. With new infections rising in many places, many fear that the relaxation will only escalate infections and deaths and put too much pressure on the already-stressed National Health Service.

Denmark expands virus curbs nationwide

Restrictions that applied to 69 of Denmark's 98 municipalities are becoming nationwide on Wednesday with restaurants, theatres, museums, cinemas and various other venues closing. Shops will remain open, but people are urged to work from home, and children from 5th grade upward will be sent home from school and switch to remote learning. The nationwide curbs will last until Jan. 3. Denmark has had 116,087 cases — up 2,992 on Wednesday — and 961 deaths — up 11.

Germany enters harder lockdown

Germany reported a record level of coronavirus deaths as it entered a harder lockdown on Wednesday, closing shops and schools to try to bring down stubbornly high new daily infections. The country recorded 179.8 virus deaths per 1,00,000 residents over the past seven days, a new high and significantly more than the 149 per 1,00,000 reported a week ago by the Robert Koch Institute. In addition to closing shops and schools for the few days before the Christmas holidays, private gatherings are being limited to two households with a maximum of five people, among other things. Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks and other essential services, including Christmas tree vendors, can remain open.

