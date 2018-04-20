Cash crunch: All-India Banks Employees Association threaten strike

Bank employees are facing the wrath of the public for a problem created by the government and the Reserve Bank, association's general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.



SBI said the cash shortage will be resolved by today

Claiming that bank staff is facing public anger due to cash crunch at banks and ATMs, the All-India Banks Employees Association (AIBEA) yesterday threatened to launch an agitation as it blamed the government and the RBI for the situation. Bank employees are facing the wrath of the public for a problem created by the government and the Reserve Bank, association's general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

"Customers are shouting at us and abusing bank staff for no fault of theirs. Mere statements will not help. Concrete, immediate action is needed to improve the supply of currency notes," he said. He threatened a nationwide agitation by the unions if the situation is not resolved at the earliest. He did not specify any timeline. Meanwhile, the largest lender SBI said the cash shortage will be resolved by today as currency is being transported to areas facing shortage.

Also read: Cash Crunch: Arun Jaitley Says More Than Adequate Cash In Circulation



Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever