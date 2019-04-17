Cash-crunched Jet Airways suspends flight operations; Twitter goes crazy

national

Jet Airways had been battling for survival and finally, in a press statement released today it revealed that they will be suspending all flight operations starting from tonight

Jet Airways flight. Pic/Twitter IANS

Putting an end to all the speculation regarding the next course of action for their current predicament, Jet Airways has finally announced that it will be suspending all flight operations with effect from Wednesday night. Flight 9W-2502 (Amritsar-Bombay-Delhi) will be the last flight before the carrier heads for temporary closure.

Also Read: Jet Airways pilots appeal to SBI for funds, also ask PM to save 20,000 jobs

In the press statement released by Jet Airways, it was revealed that Jet Airways was informed by the State Bank of India (SBI), on behalf of the consortium of Indian Lenders, that they are unable to consider its request for critical interim funding. Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the airline will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going. Consequently, with immediate effect, Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights.

Read the full statement here: Jet Airways to suspend operations from tonight

However, Netizens couldn't keep calm and took to Twitter to express their voices. Here's what they had to say:

Air India's operations faltered post merging with Indian airlines. kingfisher after acquiring air Deccan. Jet airways problems after acquiring Sahara. Is there a pattern or it is a coincidence? #Jetcrisis — Saurabh Prabhu (@prabhusaurabh91) April 17, 2019

.@jetairways is in the ICUðÂÂÂÂ±



It needs fresh oxygen and an new caretaker to make it fly again ðÂÂ¦ÂÂ



Otherwise RIP ðÂÂÂÂ¢ #Jetcrisis #JetAirways #NareshGoyal pic.twitter.com/zyTUqndYKx — Pravin (@PravinrajLR) April 17, 2019

#JetCrisis

Big loss to Indian Aviation and to all those who were accumulating JP Miles for free flights.



Jet Airways Suspends operation. — Moksh Bandi (@mokshbandi) April 17, 2019

Jet suspends operations. Sad day for Indian aviation. None of the temporarily suspended airlines has come back to normal operations. #JetCrisis — ajithpanakal (@ajithpanakal) April 17, 2019

@makemytripcare @jetairways @sureshpprabhu I am being forced to cancel my flight due to uncertainty by incurring 33k loss. Atleast ensure refund PNR ZBJXEP #JetAirways #JetCrisis https://t.co/TBzDo3YQow — jaita roy (@jaita5187) April 16, 2019

Really sad that #JetAirways has decided to stall operations. Hope that some solution gets found out soon. My thoughts & prayers are with the staff members of the company that had once set high service standards in the Indian Aviation sector. #JetAirwaysCrisis #JetCrisis #Jet — Ravinder S Chawla (@ravinderchawla) April 17, 2019

Jet Airways will operate its last flight for the day at around 10.30 p.m tonight. Jet Airways owes over Rs 8,000 crore to the SBI-led consortium of lenders. Its only ray of hope was an immediate injection of interim funding and the completion of the stake sale process initiated by lenders. But now since that has failed, Jet Airways has finally announced the temporary suspension of all flight operations.

Also Read: Vijay Mallya: Take my money, save Jet Airways

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates